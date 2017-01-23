(Corrects last paragraph to say Paul Forman started as CEO on
Jan. 1, not October)
Jan 23 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, warned that
full-year adjusted operating profit would miss or could come in
at the lower end of its forecast, citing challenging business
conditions in health and personal care packaging unit.
The company's stock fell as much as 12.5 percent to 387
pence, before reversing some of the losses, making it one of the
worst performers on the FTSE mid cap index.
Essentra said on Monday it expected adjusted operating
profit to be at, or modestly below, the lower end of its
guidance range of 137 million-142 million pounds ($169.3
million-$177 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016.
The company, which has warned multiple times of a
challenging 2016 and cut its full-year profit guidance in
November, has lost more than 45 percent in share value over the
last twelve months.
In November, the company said its integrated sites in health
and personal care packaging in the United States and the UK did
not see the expected rate of month-on-month growth in revenue
and operating profit.
The health and personal care packaging unit saw a further
significant decline in revenue and profitability in the last two
months of 2016, Essentra said on Monday, adding a near-term
improvement was not expected.
The unit brought in about 36 percent of its 2015 total
revenue.
Essentra, whose filter products are used in tobacco, health
and personal care and consumer goods, also said on Monday that
Chief Executive Paul Forman, who joined the group on Jan. 1, has
commenced a strategic review of the company.
($1 = 0.8024 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)