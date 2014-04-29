GoPro reports 19.1 pct rise in quarterly revenue
April 27 Wearable device maker GoPro Inc reported a 19.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, its second straight rise, helped by strong sales of its flagship cameras and Karma drones.
April 29 Essentra Plc, a supplier of plastic and fibre products, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter revenue helped by demand for special filters and speciality tapes.
The FTSE-250 company, formerly known as Filtrona, said it had acquired plastic protection products maker Kelvindale Products Pty Ltd to foray into the Australian market.
Revenue at the company's filter products unit, its largest division by revenue, grew 11 percent on a like-for-like basis since the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 27 Wearable device maker GoPro Inc reported a 19.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, its second straight rise, helped by strong sales of its flagship cameras and Karma drones.
PARIS, April 27 China is set to overtake Britain and France to become the world's second-largest wine consumer by value behind the United States by 2020 as consumers turn to more middle-range wines, the International Wine & Spirit Research (IWSR) organisation said on Thursday.