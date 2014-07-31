UPDATE 1-Sweden's SCA to split in June with hygiene business listing
* Forest prods Q1 EBIT 498 mln SEK vs consensus 566 mln (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, shares)
July 31 Essentra Plc reported a 6 percent increase in half-year pretax profit as demand for its cigarette filters rose.
Adjusted pretax profit rose to 64.2 million pounds ($108.6 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 60.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to 431.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5912 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Forest prods Q1 EBIT 498 mln SEK vs consensus 566 mln (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, April 27 Britain's top shares index fell on Thursday, on track to snap a three-day winning streak as miners and ex-dividends weighed.