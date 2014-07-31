July 31 Essentra Plc reported a 6 percent increase in half-year pretax profit as demand for its cigarette filters rose.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 64.2 million pounds ($108.6 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 60.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to 431.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5912 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)