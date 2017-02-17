(Adds details, background, forecast)
Feb 17 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, said full-year
profit fell 26 percent on flagging sales at its health and
personal care packaging unit, due to integration issues from an
acquisition completed in 2015.
This reiterates the challenges the company has been facing,
prompting it to issue profit warnings three times in the past 12
months.
Essentra shares opened 3.9 percent lower at 405 pence at
0805 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
The health and personal care packaging unit, which bought
the specialist packaging division of the Clondalkin Group, is
the company's biggest business, accounting for about 40 percent
of total revenue. Operating profit at the unit fell 44 percent.
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire-based Essentra had indicated
on Jan. 23 that sales at the business were more challenging than
previously expected after the consolidation of assets bought
from the Clondalkin Group.
The company had said in January that its new chief executive
had initiated a strategic review of the company and that the
health and personal care unit would be receiving "specific
short-term focus and remedial attention" from him.
Essentra does not expect an improvement in the unit's
performance in the near term, the company said on Friday, adding
that the challenges faced at the business would hurt its
like-for-like sales and adjusted operating profit in 2017.
Essentra completed its $455 million acquisition of the
Clondalkin Group assets from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus in
February 2015. (reut.rs/2kZhIp2)
"In particular, the integration issues primarily relating to
the Clondalkin acquisition in Health & Personal Care
Packaging... not only resulted in additional cost but also in an
accelerating decline in the underlying trading position at the
impacted sites," the company said in a statement.
The company, which was formed after being demerged from
Bunzl Plc in June 2005, said full-year pretax profit
fell to 119 million pounds ($148.62 million) from 161 million
pounds a year earlier.
Like-for-like revenue, excluding its Porous Technologies
business that is set to be divested, fell 9.1 percent to 999
million pounds at constant currency rates.
($1 = 0.8007 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)