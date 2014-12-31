BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31 Essere Benessere SpA :
* Restructures debt for new partnership
* Board has approved temporal rental of factory to new entity for 98 percent held by Essere Benessere
* Name of new entity will be EB Srl, with Essere Benessere acting as its holding company
* Temporal rental consists of an annual cost of 400,000 euros ($486,160)
* Debt restructuring plan will also consist of new capital increase and sale of assets
* Debt currently consists of 25 million euros on a 5 year basis
* Debt also consists of 6.4 million euros rescheduled debt to suppliers and 8.9 million euros of maturing debt to suppliers Source text: reut.rs/1ryJyaW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)