BRIEF-Huatian Hotel Group to pay no div for FY 2016
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 31 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary Essere Benessere shares will resume on Marche Libre
* Reason for resumption is publication of press release
* Resumption is as of Jan. 02, 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
