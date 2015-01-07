Jan 7 Euronext:

* 458,564 new ordinary shares issued by Essilor Intl-Cie Gle Optique will be listed on Euronext Paris market as of Jan. 12

* Reason for Essilor Intl-Cie Gle Optique capital increase is exercise of option and new number of outstanding shares is 215,892,528 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)