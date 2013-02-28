BRIEF-Medinet to issue new shares and unsecured convertible bonds
* Says it will issue 1.4 million new shares, at the price of 118 yen and raise 161.9 million yen
PARIS Feb 28 Ophtalmic lens maker Essilor expects sales including the effect of acquisitions to grow more than 7 percent this year and contribution margins to remain stable at around 17.9 percent, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters after the group reported a rise in 2012 profits and sales on growing demand from emerging markets, Hubert Saigneres said: "We would be disappointed that if our organic sales growth weren't around 5 percent [this year]." (Reporting by Elena Berton and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* LIDDS RECEIVES PATENT PROTECTION FOR NANOZOLID TECHNOLOGY IN INDIA