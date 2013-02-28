PARIS Feb 28 Ophtalmic lens maker Essilor expects sales including the effect of acquisitions to grow more than 7 percent this year and contribution margins to remain stable at around 17.9 percent, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the group reported a rise in 2012 profits and sales on growing demand from emerging markets, Hubert Saigneres said: "We would be disappointed that if our organic sales growth weren't around 5 percent [this year]." (Reporting by Elena Berton and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)