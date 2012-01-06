PARIS Jan 6 Essilor, the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, said it had bought a majority stake in a California-based laboratory and signed partnerships in Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The moves are intended to strengthen Essilor's presence in fast-growing markets.

"These various transactions, which represent aggregate annual revenue of around 21 million, give Essilor a foothold in three new countries and significantly increase the company's exposure in these high-growth regions," Essilor said in a statement. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)