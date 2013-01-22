FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
PARIS Jan 22 Essilor International, the world's largest maker of corrective lenses, said it had struck deals in several fast-growing markets as part of its bid to boost revenue from emerging countries by 2015.
Essilor said it had agreed to buy majority stakes in Colombian prescription laboratory Servi Optica, in Turkish lens distributor Isbir Optik and in Chinese distributor Tianhong, without disclosing price details.
The company has also completed two acquisitions in North Africa, representing total sales of 8 million euros ($10.65 million), it said.
($1 = 0.7510 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
* Says 2,055 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2.1 million shares of its common stock on June 1 and June 2