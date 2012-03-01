PARIS, March 1 Essilor, the
world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, predicted
revenue growth and sustained high operating margins in 2012
after reporting a 9.4 percent rise in 2011 profits.
Net profit rose to 505.6 million euros ($676.34 million)
last year, while sales increased 7.7 percent to 4.19 billion,
the company said on Thursday .
Analysts had an average estimate of 523.13 million for net
profit and 4.19 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll.
The company expects revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent
including acquisitions in 2012.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
