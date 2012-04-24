PARIS, April 24 Essilor, the world's
largest maker of corrective eye lenses, on Tuesday said
first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent, lifted by the launch of
new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and strong growth in the
U.S.
Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 1.27 billion,
up 23.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent organically,
beating an average forecast of 1.2 billion from a Reuters poll
of six analysts.
"Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties in certain regions
of the world, this positive start to the year makes us confident
that we will achieve our full-year 2012 target of revenue growth
of 12 percent to 15 percent, excluding the currency effect,"
Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.
