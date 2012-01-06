BRIEF-General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion to CEO, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million
* General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion to ceo, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million
PARIS Jan 6 Essilor, the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, said it had bought a majority stake in a California-based laboratory and signed partnerships in Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.
The moves are intended to strengthen Essilor's presence in fast-growing markets.
"These various transactions, which represent aggregate annual revenue of around 21 million, give Essilor a foothold in three new countries and significantly increase the company's exposure in these high-growth regions," Essilor said in a statement. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
* General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion to ceo, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $350.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rokUdK) Further company coverage: