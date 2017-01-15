Jan 15 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French corrective eye lens maker Essilor have agreed on a 50 billion euros ($53.16 billion) merger, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would make Luxottica's founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, the largest single shareholder in the combined company with about a 30 percent stake, the FT said. on.ft.com/2jNCtki

Luxottica and Essilor were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)