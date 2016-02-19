PARIS Feb 19 Essilor, the world's largest maker
of ophthalmic lenses, said on Friday that operating profit rose
19.6 percent in 2015 and forecast that revenue would grow over
the coming years, helped by demand from an ageing population.
Operating profit rose to 1.18 billion euros ($1.31 billion)
last year from 989 million in 2014, while revenue rose 18.4
percent to 6.72 billion.
"In 2015, the optical market continued to be driven by
demand from the world's ageing populations and unmet vision
needs," the company said in a statement.
Essilor forecast full-year 2016 revenue growth, at constant
exchange rates, of above 8 percent, including a like-for-like
gain of around 5 percent. It predicted revenue growth of over 6
percent in 2018.
($1 = 0.9001 euros)
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan)