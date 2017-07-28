Essilor sticks to profitability target despite dip in sunglasses sales

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - France's Essilor, in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica, maintained its full-year profitability target on Friday despite a weaker performance in its sunglasses business in the first half.

The world's biggest opthalmic lenses manufacturer said adjusted contribution from operations, a revenue figure that strips out the cost of sales and operating expenses, would be close to 18.5 percent of total sales this year.

This indicator stood at 18.4 percent in the first six months of 2017 and at 18.9 percent in the same period a year ago.

Essilor said it was also targeting revenue growth of around 3 percent at constant scope and exchange rates, compared to a previous ambition of a 3-5 percent increase.

Total sales in the first half were up 2.5 percent to 3.9 billion euros ($4.56 billion) in line with forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Inquiry Financial.

Revenue at the company's sunglasses and readers division were down 1.5 percent in the first half and down 0.8 percent in the second quarter.

Essilor cited high inventory levels in China as one of the reasons behind the decline in revenue.

Essilor added it was making progress on finalizing its deal with Luxottica.