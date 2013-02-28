* Sees revenue growth, high operating margin in 2013

* Net profit up 15.5 pct to 584 mln eur

* Sales rise 19 pct to 4.99 bln eur, up 5.2 pct like-for-like (Adds details)

PARIS, Feb 28 Essilor, the world's largest maker of opthalmic lenses, on Thursday reported a rise in 2012 profits and sales on continued demand for its products in emerging markets.

The group said the rapid growth of middle classes in emerging countries and the opportunities offered by a still-fragmented market would help lift sales this year despite an uncertain economy.

"Essilor is confident in its ability to deliver another year of revenue growth and high operating margins," it said in a statement, without providing specific forecasts.

The company's products span from reading glasses that sell in India for the equivalent of a few euros to high-performance lenses costing hundreds of euros.

Net profit rose 15.5 percent to 584 million euros ($765 million) as sales increased 19 percent to 4.99 billion, matching the ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S consensus.

On a comparable basis, sales rose 5.2 percent in 2012.

Contribution margin held firm at 17.9 percent, but net margin narrowed slighly to 11.7 percent from 12.1 percent in the previous year.

The company is paying a dividend of 0.88 euros per share in 2012, up from 0.85 euros in 2011.

Shares in Essilor, which have risen around 24 percent in the last year, closed at 74.62 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)