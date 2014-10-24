* Q3 sales rise 3.9 pct to 1.415 bln euros
* Growth strong in Southern Europe, Germany "difficult"
* Sees 2014 sales growth of over 13 pct excluding forex
* Sees 2014 adj operating margin of around 18.6 pct
PARIS, Oct 24 Essilor, the world's
largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year
revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth
accelerated in the third quarter.
Essilor supplies eyewear makers such as Milan-based
Luxottica. Its products span from reading glasses that
sell in India for the equivalent of a few euros to
high-performance lenses costing hundreds.
Sales were strongest in North America and emerging markets
but roughly flat in Europe. Essilor welcomed the recovery of
Southern European countries like Spain, where growth was in the
double digits, but warned that the situation was "difficult" in
Germany and Northern Europe.
Essilor said growth was led by lenses and optical
instruments, which saw a 5.5 percent like-for-like rise in
revenue, the division's strongest performance since mid- 2012.
Sunglasses and readers, in contrast, saw like-for-like sales
drop 10.5 percent, due largely to destocking at U.S.
distributors. "A significant improvement in performance is
expected in the fourth quarter," Essilor said.
Third-quarter group sales grew 3.9 percent on a
like-for-like basis to 1.415 billion euros ($1.79 billion),
after rising 3.5 percent in the second quarter.
The company reaffirmed it aimed for full-year revenue growth
of over 13 percent excluding currency effects and an adjusted
operating margin of around 18.6 percent.
Shares in Essilor, which have risen 1.66 percent since the
beginning of the year, closed at 84.51 euros on Thursday, giving
the company a market capitalisation of some 18 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet,Editing by dominique Vidalon)