PARIS Feb 19 Essilor, the world's
largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, posted a 15 percent rise in
full-year operating profit on the back of 12 percent revenue
growth, helped by expansion in North America and fast-growing
countries, and acquisitions.
Operating profit was 989 million euros, while revenue
reached 5.67 billion, Essilor said in a statement on Thursday.
The company also proposed raising its dividend on 2014 earnings
by 8.5 percent to 1.02 euros a share.
"In a structurally expanding ophthalmic optics market and
with a more favorable currency environment, 2015 promises to be
another year of strong growth in revenue and contribution from
operations," Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said.
Essilor forecast revenue growth exceeding 4.5 percent on a
like-for-like basis in 2015. Barring new strategic acquisitions,
it is targeting revenue growth of between 8 and 11 percent
excluding currency effects.
