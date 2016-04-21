PARIS, April 21 French corrective eye lens maker Essilor said on Thursday that revenue rose 5 percent like-for-like in the first quarter, helped by growing demand for lenses in India, China and Latin America.

The company said it expected that level of growth to be maintained over the full year, in line with its previous forecast.

"The lenses and optical instruments division's very good start to the year and the firm demand observed in both developed and fast-growing countries further strengthens our confidence in meeting our 2016 guidance," Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue totalled 1.784 billion euros ($2.01 billion), up 9.4 percent on a reported basis excluding foreign exchange impacts. Essilor has stepped up acquisitions with nine deals representing combined revenue of around 100 million euros on a full-year basis since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)