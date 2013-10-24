* Q3 sales rise 7.1 pct to 1.24 bln eur excl forex
* Sees 2013 like-for-like revenue up around 6 pct
(Adds detail on acquisitions, CEO comment, background)
PARIS Oct 24 Essilor, the world's
largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, cut its full-year growth
target again on Thursday, citing a slower-than-expected recovery
in North America and delays in finalising some acquisitions.
The company now expects 2013 like-for-like revenue including
bolt-on acquisitions to rise around 6 percent. The company had
cut its forecast to close to 7 percent in August, a slowdown
from 8 percent last year.
Essilor stuck to its target for a high level of
profitability, however, as it rolls out new products. Its
operating margin was 18.3 percent in the first six months of the
year.
"Essilor is actively positioning itself to benefit, in 2014,
from growth in the optics market, where global demand for
improved visual health remains largely unfulfilled," Chief
Executive Hubert Sagnieres said.
Essilor's product range spans from reading glasses that sell
in India for the equivalent of a few euros to high-performance
lenses costing hundreds.
The company agreed in July to take over Transitions Optical
from its partner PPG Industries for $1.73 billion, a
move that will help it expand in the fast-growing market of
variable-tint lenses. It expects the deal to close in the first
half of next year.
Essilor also carried out five bolt-on acquisitions during
the third quarter, representing 74 million euros in combined
full-year revenue.
Third-quarter group sales rose 7.1 percent excluding
currency impacts to 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion), Essilor
said.
Shares in Essilor, which have risen 5.2 percent since the
beginning of the year, closed at 80 euros on Wednesday, giving
the company a market capitalisation of some 17 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)