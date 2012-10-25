PARIS Oct 25 Essilor International, the world's largest maker of corrective lenses, stuck to its full-year forecasts on Thursday after it posted an 18 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by the Asia-Pacific region and North America.

Sales reached 1.23 billion euros in the quarter for a like-for-like gain of 4 percent, Essilor said in a statement on Thursday.

"Essilor confirms its full-year objectives of 12 percent to 15 percent growth in revenue, before the currency effect, and of sustained high profitability excluding strategic acquisitions," the company said.