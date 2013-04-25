PARIS, April 25 Essilor, the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, confirmed its target for like-for-like sales growth including bolt-on acquisitions of more than 7 percent this year and a high level of profitability.

Sales rose 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year to 1.276 billion euros ($1.66 billion), buoyed by growth in the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, Essilor said on Thursday.

"Despite the economic uncertainties weighing on consumer spending in certain regions of the world, we remain confident that we will achieve our objectives for 2013," Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)