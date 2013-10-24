PARIS Oct 24 Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, cut its full-year growth target again on Thursday, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in North America and delays in finalising some acquisitions.

The company now expects 2013 like-for-like revenue including bolt-on acquisitions to rise around 6 percent. The company had cut its forecast to close to 7 percent in August, a slowdown from 8 percent last year.

Third-quarter sales rose 7.1 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion), Essilor said in a statement.

Essilor stuck to its target for a high level of profitability, however, as it rolls out new products. Its operating margin was 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year.

($1 = 0.7256 euros)

(Reporting by James Regan)