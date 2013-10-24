PARIS Oct 24 Essilor, the world's
largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, cut its full-year growth
target again on Thursday, citing a slower-than-expected recovery
in North America and delays in finalising some acquisitions.
The company now expects 2013 like-for-like revenue including
bolt-on acquisitions to rise around 6 percent. The company had
cut its forecast to close to 7 percent in August, a slowdown
from 8 percent last year.
Third-quarter sales rose 7.1 percent to 1.24 billion euros
($1.71 billion), Essilor said in a statement.
Essilor stuck to its target for a high level of
profitability, however, as it rolls out new products. Its
operating margin was 18.3 percent in the first six months of the
year.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
