PARIS Jan 17 Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, said on Friday that estimated revenue reached 5.065 billion euros in 2013, a like-for-like increase of 2.1 percent.

Excluding currency effects, sales rose a provisional 5.4 percent, the company said in a statement.

Final revenue figures will be released on February 27. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)