PARIS, April 25 French eyewear company Essilor
, which is in the process of merging with Italian peer
Luxottica, reported higher first-quarter revenues and
maintained its financial targets.
Essilor, which is the world's largest maker of opthalmic
lenses, said first-quarter revenues had risen by 10 percent from
last year to 1.96 billion euros ($2.1 billion), helped by growth
in the United States and China.
The company reiterated its 2017 target for revenue growth
between 3 percent and 5 percent at constant exchange rates, and
also kept its forecast of a higher level of profitability in the
second half of the year versus the first half.
Earlier this year, Essilor and Luxottica unveiled a merger
plan of 46 billion euros to create a global eyewear powerhouse
with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)