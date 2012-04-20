KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 The advisor of Esso
Malaysia Bhd's minority shareholders said on Thursday
that they should reject the takeover offer by Petron Corp
's unit as it was "not fair."
"We opine that the offer is not fair to the holders and the
holders who reject the offer will stand to benefit from the
potential future growth of the company under the new management
and ownership," Kenanga Investment Bank said in a circular to
shareholders late on Thursday.
Petron, the oil and gas arm of the Philippine-based
conglomerate San Miguel Corp, completed the acquisition
of a 65 percent stake in Esso last month. The purchase followed
a mandatory takeover offer to acquire the remaining 35 percent
stake in Esso for 3.59 ringgit per share.
Shares of Esso remained unchaged at 3.58 ringgit a share as
at 0337 GMT, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index
that shed 0.10 percent.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)