BANGKOK Nov 7 Esso Thailand PCL, a
unit of Exxon Mobil Corp, said on Friday it had set an
annual capital expenditure target of 2.2 billion baht ($67
million) to improve its refinery, petrochemical and retail
businesses in the country.
Some 1.2 billion baht will be used to improve the efficiency
of its 177,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a petrochemical
plant, and the rest for the retail business, Mongkolnimit
Auacherdkul, director for public and government affairs, told
reporters.
Yodpong Sutatham, director and retail manager, said Esso
aimed to raise its ranking in the Thai retail market to second
next year from third after PTT PCL and Bangchak
Petroleum.
Esso's refinery in eastern Chonburi province accounts for
about 14 percent of Thailand's total.
It also operates a petrochemical plant with annual capacity
of 500,000 tonnes of aromatics products and 50,000 tonnes of
solvent and has more than 570 service stations nationwide.
($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)