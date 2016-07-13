PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA is looking acquisition targets after its bid to merge with rival Estácio Participações SA failed, Chief Executive Janio Diniz told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ser plans to grow primarily in the distance learning segment over the next two years, Diniz said. Estácio's board recommended last Friday that shareholders approve the third takeover offer made by rival Kroton Educacional SA. Ser canceled its bid last Monday. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol, writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.