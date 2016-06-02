(Adds details from filing, analysts' comments, background)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 2 Kroton Educacional SA, Latin
America's biggest for-profit education company, is preparing an
unsolicited offer for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA
, setting the stage for what may turn into the largest
hostile takeover in one of Brazil's fast-growing industries.
In a securities filing published on Thursday, Kroton
said it could offer 0.977 common share for each
Estácio share. The all-stock deal is valued at 3.37 billion
reais ($937 million) based on Wednesday's prices. The swap ratio
reflects an average of Estácio's share price over the past 30
trading sessions.
Estácio's board will meet this week to discuss the offer, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The
source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of
the matter, said Kroton's offer fails to reflect "the intrinsic
and fair value" of Estácio's shares.
If successful, Kroton's bid for Estácio could unleash a wave
of mergers in Brazil's education industry, underpinning the
resilience of for-profit college operators during a two-year
recession in which student delinquencies have risen and the
government has slashed funding for student loans.
According to the source, some of the largest shareholders in
Estácio, including New York-based Oppenheimer Funds Inc and
Brazil's Zaher family, were "taken by surprise" with the offer.
Analysts and bankers said a surge in the stock prices of both
companies on the news suggests Kroton's offer could potentially
become hostile and would have to be raised to succeed.
Both companies said in separate filings there were no formal
talks between them prior to the offering. Estácio first learned
of the plan through Kroton's Thursday filing.
Shares of Estácio jumped 24 percent to 13.74 reais, while
those of Kroton gained 12.9 percent to 12.65 reais on Thursday.
Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio is down 60 percent since peaking in
March 2014.
In the year through Wednesday, Kroton's stock has risen 18
percent, while Estácio's has fallen 21 percent. Kroton is
trading at a 50 percent premium to Estácio, based on their
price-to-earnings ratios, well above historic averages.
According to Bradesco BBI analyst Luiz Azevedo, Estácio's
bylaws require a bidder to offer either the highest
weighted-average share price in the past 90 trading sessions, or
the price set in the latest stock offering over the past 24
months, or the estimate of the company's fair value per share.
The current offer is below estimates for the three options.
"Kroton would have to offer a better proposal than current
market value to comply with Estácio's bylaws and convince
shareholders to accept the deal," Azevedo said, noting that
Kroton has ample room to raise the bid without overpaying.
LITTLE OVERLAPPING
Kroton has hired investment banking firm Itaú BBA SA and law
firm Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão as advisors. The company will
submit a proposal to Estácio's board, management and
shareholders, the filing said, without elaborating.
Reuters reported on April 13 that Kroton was analyzing
potential acquisitions across Brazil. Belo Horizonte,
Brazil-based Kroton paid 5 billion reais for rival Anhanguera
Educacional SA in 2013.
In the filing, Kroton said that, under the current proposal,
Estácio shareholders would own almost 16 percent of the combined
entity, with Kroton shareholders owning the rest. The proposal
came as Kroton identified complementary geography and potential
for cost-cutting and efficiency gains.
The jump in Estácio's share price was the biggest intraday
rise since October 2008. Trading volumes of the stock surged
this week, suggesting investors suspected a deal was in the
works.
In a recent report, Morgan Stanley & Co analysts said a
Kroton offer for Estácio was possible. By gobbling up Estácio,
Kroton could accelerate expansion in Rio de Janeiro state as
well as the underserved north and northeast regions.
Morgan Stanley's Javier Martínez de Olcos Cerdán said in the
report that Kroton's purchase of Estácio would trigger at least
3.5 billion reais in cost savings.
($1 = 3.5954 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr, Brad Haynes, Reese
Ewing and Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Richard Chang)