(Adds comments from Ser Educacional, background, share
performance, paragraphs 3-16)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 6 Estácio Participações SA has
gone from predator to prey, as a recent share slump left
Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college operator vulnerable to
unsolicited takeover bids from larger and smaller rivals alike.
Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio received a second
takeover offer in four days on Sunday, when Ser Educacional SA
placed a non-binding merger bid. Kroton Educacional
SA had made a preliminary all-stock deal valued at
3.37 billion reais ($956 million) on Thursday.
The proposals are setting the stage for what may become the
largest hostile takeover in Brazil's education sector. Interest
in Estácio underpins the strength of for-profit college
operators even as a two-year recession pushes up student
delinquencies on loans and the government cuts student loan
subsidies.
Shares in Brazil's four listed education companies have
surged an average 21 percent this year, trailing only banks in
São Paulo, after successfully wrestling market share from their
privately held peers. Ser Educacional and Kroton have gained
more than any of their listed rivals, after stringent cost cuts
generated the cash they needed for acquisition opportunities.
Both offers, however, face likely resistance from Estácio
shareholders and tough scrutiny on antitrust grounds, as a prior
round of takeovers left market leader Kroton with twice as many
students as Estácio. Shares of Estácio rose 40 percent since
Thursday, suggesting investors expect suitors to sweeten offers.
Still, gains in Estácio's stock lost steam after executives
at Ser Educacional on Monday ruled out an improvement to their
cash and stock merger offer. Estácio, which jumped as much as
7.3 percent at open, traded 4.8 percent higher at 14.55 reais in
early afternoon trading.
Ser Educacional's cash and stock proposal has "cost synergy
and regulatory and industrial execution elements making it quite
favorable" for both parties, Chief Executive Officer Jânyo Diniz
told investors at a conference call to discuss the offer.
Shares of Kroton fell 4.5 percent.
COMMITTEE
Recife, Brazil-based Ser Educational offered to pay Estácio
shareholders a one-time dividend of 590 million reais, and
exchange shares. Kroton has yet to make a formal, non-binding
offer.
Estácio, the byproduct of a series of acquisitions in recent
years, said in a securities filing on Sunday that a three-member
committee had been appointed to analyze both bids and, if
necessary, make a counteroffer to "maximize shareholder value."
Slowing revenue growth drove Estácio's stock down 21 percent
in the year through Wednesday, the day before Kroton's bid was
announced. By contrast, profit resilience has helped bolster the
shares of Kroton and Ser Educacional, which gained 18 percent
and 51 percent, respectively, in the same period.
"Disclosing a potential takeover like this without properly
preparing the ground, like more structured terms, for instance,
creates uncertainties and leaves room for defensive moves by
Estácio," Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities, said of the Kroton offer.
Between 2012 and 2014, shares of Brazilian education
companies skyrocketed, despite a prolonged slowdown in the
economy, as investors saw them benefiting from repressed demand
for higher education among the nation's growing middle class.
Yet, the shares suffered last year after President Dilma
Rousseff's government had to cut student loans and grants. The
Senate suspended Rousseff and put her on impeachment trial last
month, on grounds she breached budgetary rules.
The battle for Estácio is also pitting some of Brazil's
largest financial advisory firms.
The investment-banking arms of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Credit Suisse Group AG are advising
Kroton and Ser Educational on their unsolicited proposals,
respectively. Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the top-ranked
mergers and acquisitions advisor in Brazil this year, is acting
as Estácio's advisor.
($1 = 3.5268 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Brad
Haynes in São Paulo; Editing by Frances Kerry and David
Gregorio)