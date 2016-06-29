BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
SAO PAULO, June 29 Clients of South African investment firm Coronation Fund Managers have endorsed Kroton Educacional SA's revised unsolicited takeover bid for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA, amid a fierce battle for control of Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education company.
Suhail Suleman and Gavin Joubert, co-managers of Coronation's Global Emerging Markets Strategies Fund, said in a statement that the Kroton proposal, which was announced last week, was "the more preferable option for Estácio shareholders over the long term."
Coronation is a shareholder of both Kroton and Estácio.
The firm had warned Estácio's board against demanding an unreasonable premium to the revised offer if that could jeopardise the deal, the statement said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday the fund had sent a letter to Estácio's board backing the Kroton proposal, citing a source. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BEIJING, May 17 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday it will strengthen cyber security protection at banks to prevent "disruptive systemic risk events" after the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.