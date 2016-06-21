SAO PAULO, June 21 Kroton Educacional SA's
latest bid for Brazilian peer Estacio Participações
SA is its final offer, a source familiar with
Kroton's plans said on Tuesday, adding that 40 percent of
Estacio shareholders expressed support for the bid.
Kroton revealed more generous terms for a takeover on
Tuesday, offering 1.25 Kroton shares for each Estacio share. The
source said it was "irrational" to expect a swap ratio of 1.5
Kroton shares per Estacio share, the terms preferred by the
Zaher family, Estacio's No.2 shareholder, according to a Reuters
report earlier on Tuesday.
