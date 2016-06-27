RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 At least 52 percent of
shareholders in Brazilian for-profit college operator Estácio
Participações SA endorse rival Kroton Educacional SA's
unsolicited, all-stock bid, which could become hostile "if
necessary," a source with direct knowledge of the situation said
on Monday.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said that an offer that values Estácio
at the equivalent of 1.25 share of Kroton
is a definitive one.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)