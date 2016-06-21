RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA is willing to reconsider the terms of a proposed merger with rival Estacio Participações SA, Chief Executive Janyo Diniz said on Tuesday after a sweetened bid from Kroton Educacional SA.

"If Estacio's shareholders sit down with us to revisit the terms of the proposal, we're prepared to bring an offer that adds value for shareholders of both companies," Diniz said in a telephone interview, without discussing specific terms. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Andrew Hay)