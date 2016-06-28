RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 Brazilian for-profit
education company Ser Educacional SA plans to present
an improved proposal to combine with larger rival Estácio
Participações SA by Thursday, according to two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Ser Educacional's new offer would keep a proposed one-time
cash payment as part of the bid, according to the sources who
requested anonymity because the plan remains private. Ser
Educacional will present the Estácio offer the same day that one
from rival Kroton Educacional SA expires.
Kroton and Ser Educacional extended unsolicited takeover
offers for Estácio earlier this month.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)