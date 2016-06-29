(Adds Kroton maintaining offer, changes dateline)
By Juliana Schincariol
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazilian for-profit
college operator Ser Educacional SA raised the cash
portion of its merger proposal for larger competitor Estácio
Participacoes SA on Wednesday, sweetening its bid in
the face of an unsolicited rival offer.
The new proposal raises the cash payout to Estácio
shareholders by 41 percent to 1 billion reais ($306 million)
from 590 million reais, Ser said in a securities filing.
The proposed stakes in the merged company did not change
from earlier offers, giving Estácio shareholders 68.7 percent
and Ser Educacional shareholders 31.3 percent.
Ser's improved bid for Estácio comes as another offer from
rival Kroton Educacional SA expires.
A source with knowledge of the deal said Kroton would
maintain its proposal even after Ser sweetened its offer. The
same source said Estácio investors would ask for a shareholders
meeting to discuss the future of the company.
If the shareholders do not accept Kroton's offer, Kroton
will begin a hostile takeover, the source said. Kroton declined
to comment.
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd has endorsed Kroton's
bid, its co-managers said. The South African investment firm
manages 11 percent of Estácio and 4 percent of Kroton for its
clients.
Ser's proposal is valid until the end of the day on July 8,
the company said. It already hired two banks to provide
financing, a person with knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
The source said the company's leverage would be 1.2 times
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Ser wants its current chief executive officer, Jânyo Diniz,
to run the combined company, the source said, adding that
executives were meeting with 32 investors through Thursday to
present the offer.
Ser's shares rose 1.2 percent, and Kroton's were up 1.3
percent, while Estácio's gained 4.9 percent in Sao Paulo
trading.
($1 = 3.2695 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)