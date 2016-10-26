(Adds paragraphs 3-4 with information from a separate securities filing)

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Estacio Participacoes SA , Brazil's No 2 for-profit education company, said on Wednesday that board members Chaim Zaher and Thamila Cefali, elected on April 27, resigned their posts.

In a securities filing Wednesday, the company said Zaher and Cefali stepped down to dedicate more time to projects related to Grupo Sistema Educacional Brasileiro, the education venture they manage as president and executive director, respectively.

In a separate filing Wednesday, Estacio said the company appointed Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade as chief financial officer, replacing Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira.

Oliveira, who is currently Estacio's chief executive officer, will also continue serving as the firm's investor relations director, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)