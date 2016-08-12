UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian education company Estácio Participações SA reported a surprise second-quarter loss of 19.9 million reais ($6.3 million), as a second year of crippling recession weighed on students' ability to pay tuition.
The consensus estimate was for a 109 million reais profit.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 43.6 million reais were less than one-third of the 171 million expected by analysts.
($1 = 3.1387 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.