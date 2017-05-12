SAO PAULO May 12 A leading shareholder in
Brazil's for-profit college operator Estacio Participações SA
, the Zaher family, has reduced its stake from 14
percent to 9.7 percent, the company said in a securities filing
on Friday.
Chaim Zaher, former chairman and chief executive of Estacio
said he and his family sold 4 percent of the company for around
200 million reais ($64 million) to fund acquisitions by his
private company, Grupo SEB do Brasil.
Zaher, who started in business as a door-to-door salesman
only to become one of Brazil's most prominent education
entrepreneurs, told Reuters in a telephone interview he is
focusing on new investments in private schools. He has already
said his Grupo SEB may consider an initial public offering.
Oppenheimer Funds is Estacio's largest shareholder, with a
17 percent stake
Estácio accepted last year a takeover bid by larger rival
Kroton Educacional SA, but the deal was criticized in
February in preliminary findings by Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade.
During the negotiations for the merger, Zaher initially
opposed it and demanded higher swap ratios between Kroton and
Estacio shares.
Estacio's board in March received leaked emails from Chief
Executive Pedro Thompson suggesting he could be working against
the merger. Estacio hired external investigators who found no
evidence of Thompson trying to boycott the takeover.
($1 = 3.12 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)