RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 2 Estacio
Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 for-profit higher education
company, delayed on Monday the start of the college for a week
as recent changes in a key state student loan program led to a
slow response in applications.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company will start the college year
on March 11 instead of this Wednesday, according to a company
statement. In January, the government changed without warning
the rules governing the program, which is known as Fies.
Fies provides roughly half of the revenue for some of
Brazil's listed education companies.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Bernard Orr)