By Chelsea Emery
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 26 Daniel Allen stared in shock
after opening the door to his grandmother's closet. Books,
clothing and years of unused Christmas presents filled every
inch. Another room was packed floor to ceiling with personal
items such as books, photos and news clippings.
"She was a packrat," said Allen, who was helping his family
clean his 92-year-old grandmother's Waterloo, Indiana, farmhouse
after she passed away in March. "It was overwhelming."
Fortunately, Allen was more prepared than most. As a manager
within Wells Fargo's Estates Services group, he works with
families and executors to take an inventory, appraise and
dispose of items after a death, so he was able to work through
his initial disbelief.
Allen helped relatives sort through numerous items that had
either monetary or nostalgic value, such as Polaroid cameras,
mixing bowls and costume jewelry. Family members selected what
they wanted and other items were packed off to a charity. Farm
equipment that had belonged to Allen's grandmother was sold to
offset some of the estate settlement costs.
Like Allen, relatives of extreme collectors or hoarders can
be stunned when they enter a loved one's home after a death.
When every surface is piled high with what appears to be
rubbish, families are tempted to throw everything away.
That can be a bad idea.
"In the clutter of an extreme collector or hoarder, about 99
percent of the time there's something there, underneath a pile
or hidden in the clutter, that will bring value to the estate
when sold," Allen said.
Kristin Bergfeld, founder of New York-based Bergfeld's
Estate Clearance Service that helps families sort through
complex estates, confirmed that. She said she has found jewels
sewn into the hems of garments, raw diamonds wrapped up in
tissues and at least one rare, valuable book hidden under towels
at the bottom of a linen closet.
HARD AND HEARTBREAKING WORK
Television shows like the A&E network's "Hoarders" and TLC's
"Hoarding: Buried Alive," may make it seem like compulsive
hoarding - in which people accumulate so much stuff that it
clogs their living spaces and impedes their ability to function
- is on the rise.
But the disorder has remained fairly constant, affecting
between 2 percent and 5 percent of the population, according to
Randy Frost, a psychology professor at Smith College who has
studied the behavior.
Many other people exhibit borderline behavior - collecting
one or a few categories of items to excess, but not actually
blocking the pathways in their homes. Informally called "extreme
collectors" or "packrats," they do not fall under the clinically
recognized term of "hoarder."
But that distinction means little to a person pained by the
overflowing estate of someone with either proclivity. The
psychological pain of deciding what to sell, keep, or give away
and what to toss can be worse than the cost.
"It felt like a bit of her memory was being lost," Allen
said of watching his grandmother's possessions being thrown
away.
THE SEARCH FOR HIDDEN VALUE
The financial cost of cleaning a hoarder's or packrat's
estate can be significant. A professional helper like Bergfeld
may charge $100 or more an hour to help sort and sell.
Heirs should also give themselves time to prepare for the
psychological aspects of the task and then streamline it as much
as possible. There are effective ways to do that:
- Look for valuables. Check in unlikely places, like the
backs of picture frames, inside books, throughout closets and in
refrigerators and freezers for hidden cash or valuables.
- Document cash and any possible valuables such as jewelry
or art that you find. It will have to be itemized and the value
declared, said Roland Sabates, manager of tax research at The
Tax Institute, a research arm of H&R Block. Objects
worth more than $3000 must be appraised by a certified
professional, he said, and there are significant penalties for
undervaluing an estate and underpaying estate taxes.
- To determine values, check the free online database of
750,000 items at Kovels.com and online listings at eBay.com. You
can also hire an appraiser to do an aggregate valuation of all
of the personal property in the home. That can cost about $1,000
at $100 an hour, according to Patricia Atwood, a Chicago-area
accredited appraiser specializing in antiques and decorative
arts.
- Charge expenses back to the estate; that reduces it and
can cut estate taxes. (While federal estate taxes do not apply
to estates of less than $5.12 million for people who die in
2012, state estate taxes can kick in at much lower levels.)
Executor commissions are deductible, as well as fees for
attorneys, tax professionals, appraisers and estate sale
experts.
Consider donating items worth less than $100 to a certified
501(c)(3) charity; that can lower the gross value of the estate,
and those items may not be worth the time it would take to sell
them.
If the estate falls under the estate-tax level, it makes
more sense to inherit the household goods first and then donate
them yourself. That way you can use the charitable tax deduction
to limit your own income taxes.
KEEP, SELL OR DONATE?
Now comes the hard part: Disposing of the assets.
Ebay Inc's online auction site is one option, but
not for those crunched for time. Plan to spend about two hours
per item to photograph it, write the listing, answer questions,
package and finally, send it. You also need to factor in fees
paid to eBay and PayPal, which vary depending on the how much
you reap from the auction.
If you're selling specialized items, look for other people
devoted to the same specialty. There are websites for collectors
of everything from model trains to snow globes and Pez candy
dispensers.
Keep careful records of the proceeds - remembering to deduct
fees - as they add to the value of the estate.
Some charities will agree to take almost everything left in
a home, such as cooking supplies and furniture. When using this
option, make sure it is a 501(c)(3) charity, and get a receipt.
Another option: Outsource everything. Companies such as
Bergfeld's can clean the house, find appraisers, handle
charitable donations and ship treasured items to family members.
Fees vary, ranging from about $40 per hour, per worker to pack
materials, and increasing along with the duties.
Some banks, such as Wells Fargo, have departments that can
handle the same chores. On average, bank departments charge a
one-time fee, plus a charge (typically about 3 percent) based on
the gross value of the entire estate, a Wells Fargo spokesman
said.
The more cluttered the estate, the more worthwhile using a
trained professional with a keen eye might be.
"There will always be surprises," Bergfeld said. Like
diamonds in the debris.