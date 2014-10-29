BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29ESTAVIS AG :
* Subsidiary of ADLER Real Estate AG, ESTAVIS AG, said on Tuesday it completed the acquisition of real estate portfolio with property holdings across Germany
* Said acquired portfolio had fair market value of about 190 million euros, and includes around 4,300 units with combined floor area of about 284,000 square metres Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)