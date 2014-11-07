Nov 7 Estee Lauder Cos Inc bought French
luxury perfume brand Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, its
third acquisition in less than a month as the company looks to
boost its portfolio of high-end luxury perfumes and skin care
brands.
The maker of M.A.C. and Bobbi Brown beauty products joins
rival L'Oreal SA in bulking up on niche brands, which
have been eating into their market share.
Paris-based Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle is known for
its collection of fragrances designed by master perfumers around
the world. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"The company has had a history of buying small brands and
pushing them through its distribution channels. Frederic Malle
will probably be the next generation of that," Sanford Bernstein
analyst Ali Dibadj told Reuters.
The Frédéric Malle fragrances, which cost upwards of $150,
are sold through five standalone stores in Paris and New York.
They are also sold at Barney's in the United States and Liberty
in London, Estee Lauder said.
The U.S. cosmetics company said in October it would purchase
Le Labo, a high-end French fragrance brand. The acquisition is
expected to close this month.
It also acquired Rodin olio lusso, an Italian luxury skin
care oil brand founded by the New York stylist Linda Rodin.
In September, L'Oreal said it would acquire Niely Cosmeticos
Group, one of Brazil's top independent hair coloration and hair
care companies. It did not disclose the deal amount.
Consumers are suffering from brand fatigue in cosmetics and
fashion and are increasingly seeking out brands that are more
exclusive, less well-known and not so widely distributed as big
brands.
Estee Lauder and L'Oreal reported disappointing quarterly
sales this week, hurt in part by competition from such smaller
niche brands.
Estee Lauder cut its full-year profit and sales growth
forecast, while L'Oreal's third-quarter sales grew at their
slowest pace since 2009.
Estee Lauder's shares were up 1.1 percent at $72.60 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bangalore and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)