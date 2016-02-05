* 2nd-qtr sales $3.12 bln vs est. $3.08 bln
* Adjusted earnings/shr $1.22 vs est. $1.11
* Expects 2016 sales growth of 9-10 pct on constant currency
Feb 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit and raised the
low end of its 2016 sales forecast, helped by strong demand for
makeup brands such as Smashbox and Tom Ford.
The company forecast sales to grow 9-10 percent on a
constant currency basis for the year ending June 30. It had
earlier expected sales to grow 8-10 percent.
Estee Lauder has been focusing on catering to younger
customers by offering brands such as Jo Malone and Bobbi Brown,
as "heritage" brands Estee Lauder and Clinique lose some shine
in North America, its biggest market.
The company has also increased its efforts on marketing
make-up, especially through social media.
Sales in the makeup division, the company's biggest business
by revenue, rose 6.4 percent to $1.25 billion in the second
quarter, from a year earlier, boosted by demand for lipsticks
and foundations.
Online business sales grew in "strong double-digits"
percentage rate in the quarter ended Dec. 31 in North America.
Net income attributable to the company rose 2.4 percent to
$446.2 million, or $1.19 per share.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $3.12 billion, surpassing the
average analyst estimate of $3.08 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Estee Lauder earned $1.22 per share, above
estimates of $1.11.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)