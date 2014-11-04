* Q1 profit falls 24 pct, hurt by advanced orders in Q4
* Sales fall 1.6 pct to $2.63 bln
* Sales in skin care business, company's biggest, down 6.8
pct
* Shares fall as much as 4.7 pct
(Adds CEO and analyst comment, details from conference call;
updates shares)
Nov 4 Cosmetics company Estee Lauder Cos Inc
cut its full-year profit and sales growth forecast due to
weak demand for its skin care products in the United States and
China.
The company's shares fell as much as 4.7 percent.
Sales in the skin care business, the company's biggest, fell
6.8 percent in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year
earlier.
Skin care sales growth in the United States has slowed in
the recent quarters, Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said on a
post-earnings conference call.
"We need to increase the amount of innovation in the U.S.,
to compete in a market where skin care is becoming much more
competitive," Freda said.
The company's net sales fell 1.6 percent to $2.63 billion in
the first quarter as some retailers advanced orders in the
fourth quarter ahead of a planned technology upgrade.
The advanced orders likely led to a shift of $125-$150
million in sales, S&P Capital analyst Joseph Agnese wrote in a
note.
In the last one year, Estee Lauder has grown sales faster
than those of rivals such as Coty Inc and Elizabeth
Arden Inc as it has a wider portfolio of skin care and
makeup, and caters to higher-income customers.
The maker of M.A.C., Bobbi Brown and Estee Lauder cosmetics
said sales in the Americas fell 7.3 percent, while those in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 5.7 percent.
The two regions made up for nearly 80 percent of Estee
Lauder's total sales in the first quarter. The Americas alone
accounted for 42 percent of the sales.
Freda said sales in China, its biggest emerging market, were
being hurt by increased promotions, competition from Korean
brands and lower luxury spending.
China accounts for about 6 percent of the company's total
sales, according to Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan.
The company expects a strong U.S. dollar to hurt full-year
sales growth by about 3 percentage points, compared with the 2
percentage points it had forecast.
The company cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to
$3.03-$3.11 per share from $3.10-$3.20.
It trimmed its forecast for net sales growth to 2-3 percent
in constant currency, from 3-4 percent.
Net income attributable to Estee Lauder fell 24 percent to
$228.1 million, or 59 cents per share in the first quarter.
Analysts an average had expected a profit of 55 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down 4.2 percent at $72.78 in
early afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)