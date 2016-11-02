Nov 2 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by strong demand for its makeup brands such as Tom Ford and
Smashbox, and lower expenses.
Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company
earned 84 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate
of 80 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $294
million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept.
30, from $309 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose slightly to $2.87 billion from $2.84 billion.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)