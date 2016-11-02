(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Nov 2 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday
as fewer shoppers visited department stores in the United
States.
Shares of the maker of Clinique skin care and Smashbox
make-up products fell as much as 5.9 percent to $81.17, their
lowest in more than nine months.
Estee Lauder, like its peers in the cosmetics industry, has
struggled to boost sales in the United States as customers
increasingly spend more on big-ticket items such as cars and
smartphones than on personal products.
Sales at department stores, which account for a large share
of cosmetics sales, have also slowed in the last few quarters as
shoppers increasingly opt to buy online.
New York-based Estee Lauder's sales in the Americas region,
which make up more than 40 percent of the company's total sales,
fell 2.8 percent to $1.23 billion in the first quarter ended
Sept. 30, hurt by the continued slump in mall traffic and lower
tourist spending in its MAC stores.
"We are cautious of the decline in retail traffic, primarily
related to mid-tier department stores, as well as certain
tourist-driven doors in the United States," Estee Lauder said in
a statement.
A drop in tourists from mainland China visiting Hong Kong
and weak consumer spending in the Middle East also weighed on
total sales in the quarter, the company said.
The company does not expect either market to improve in the
year ending June 2017, Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said on a
call with analysts.
Estee Lauder said it expects net sales to grow 3-4 percent
for the quarter ending Dec. 31, implying sales of $3.22
billion-$3.25 billion. It also forecast adjusted profit of
$1.10-$1.15 per share for the same period.
The company also expects to incur charges of about $30
million-$40 million in the current quarter, related to exiting
some markets and laying off workers.
Estee Lauder's net sales rose 1 pct to $2.87 billion in the
first quarter ended Sept. 30, the slowest growth in more than a
year, missing analysts' estimate of $2.90 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings attributable to Estee Lauder fell to $294
million, or 79 cents per share, from $309 million, or 82 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company
earned 84 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate
of 80 cents per share.
Up to Tuesday's close, Estee Lauder's shares had fallen 2
percent this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)