By Tosin Sulaiman
| JOHANNESBURG, July 31
Estee Lauder plans
to expand its presence in sub-Saharan Africa by rolling out its
$1 billion brands, Clinique and MAC, to tap into strong demand
for luxury cosmetics among the region's middle class, a company
executive said on Wednesday.
The high-end cosmetics company will introduce Clinique, its
second biggest brand with sales over $1 billion, in Nigeria this
year and in Mozambique in the near future, Sue Fox, Estee
Lauder's managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, told Reuters
in an interview.
It launched MAC makeup in Nigeria's largest city Lagos in
February after being "inundated" with requests and will be
opening another store there within weeks, Fox said.
"There's massive interest from the consumers there in
international brands," she said. "We're very excited about the
potential of MAC in Nigeria. That's led us to pursue a strategy
with MAC that will ensure that we're able to bring the brand to
consumers in other markets."
The company has earmarked a second new market for MAC, its
third biggest brand, this year and another two or three in 2014,
adding to new partner stores in Botswana and Zambia.
It is also about to enter Cote d'Ivoire for the first time
with fragrances, currently its biggest category in Africa. Estee
Lauder's partners in designer fragrances include Tom Ford,
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Coach Inc.
Fox said Estee Lauder views sub-Saharan Africa as "a
long-term build," citing its youthful population, brisk economic
growth and urbanisation. The region, with the exception of South
Africa, is its newest market.
"The potential of Africa, we believe, is extremely positive
and we wouldn't be entering unless we believe that there was
long term sustainable growth," she said.
"Our target consumer is the emerging middle class, the
established middle class and that affluent African consumer
who's probably extremely well travelled and very brand savvy."
However, the main hurdle to the company's growth in Africa
is the lack of retail infrastructure outside South Africa.
"We would probably be going a lot faster if there was the
availability of retail space," Fox said. "The concept of
department stores doesn't really exist outside of South Africa.
I think there are great opportunities for retailers and for mall
developers in sub-Saharan Africa. Brands want to be there."
Estee Lauder is focusing on cities with the biggest growth
potential, said Fox, and has identified key locations such as
Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt in Nigeria, as well as the
capitals of Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Angola.
