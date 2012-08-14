Aug 14 Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported a
higher than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by
double-digit percentage gains in sales of its makeup and
skin-care that helped overcome softer sales in its fragrances
and hair care products, and the beauty leader forecast more
sales growth this year.
The maker of Bobbi Brown and MAC cosmetics reported net
profit rose 24.6 percent to $51.2 million, or 13 cents a share,
in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $41.1
million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Estée Lauder made 17 cents per share,
beating Wall Street projections by a penny, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 9.2 percent to $2.25 billion in the fourth
quarter. For the fiscal year that ends in June 2013, Estée
Lauder expects net sales to rise 6 percent to 8 percent in
constant currency terms.